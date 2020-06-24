‘Lucifer’ Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

Netflix

Initially set to conclude with the fifth season, the supernatural drama series starring Tom Ellis has been unraveled to be receiving a different run from Netflix.

–

Netflix hit “Lucifer” has been renewed for a sixth and last season immediately after bosses at the streaming support announced season 5 would be the final.

The series, in which Tom Ellis plays the devil, was set to conclude with the fifth season, which is set to air in August (20), but supporters have been provided the very good information on Tuesday, June 22 when it was unveiled a different run is staying planned through the show’s official Twitter account.

“the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final,” the submit reads.

&#13<br />

“Lucifer” moved to Netflix in 2018 immediately after it was cancelled by executives at FOX. Season 5 has been split into two components and there is at present no premiere date set for the 2nd half.

The demonstrate also stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Rachael Harris.