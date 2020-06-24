Love Is Blind Romance Report: See Where Your Favorite Couples Really Stand

Love is patient, appreciate is form, appreciate is blind?!

It is been significantly less than 4 months given that Netflix aired the reunion for their substantial hit series titled Love Is Blind.

And when some couples formed from the series are residing their very best lives, some others are not as fortunate in the romance division.

Earlier this week, E! Information discovered that Lauren “LC” Chamblin and Mark Cuevas had named it quits immediately after rekindling factors off the display.

“Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now,” LC shared in a statement to E! Information. “The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

Mark would later on talk out and share his side of the story. “”I loved paying time with LC for a number of weeks, but at no level had been we in an unique romance, as LC confirmed herself,” he explained. “I want her the absolute very best.”