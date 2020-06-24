‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Netflix

Batten’s ex-fiance, in the meantime, confirms his split from Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin, who allegedly credited a Reddit consumer for conserving her ‘the vitality on dating yet another liar.’

–

Jessica Batten is finding herself concerned in Mark Cuevas‘ split drama with Lauren Chamblin. Hrs right after phrases spread close to that her ex-fiance was dumped by their former co-star amid on the net claims he had been dating yet another female, the “Really like Is Blind” alum reacted to the cheating allegations towards him.

On Tuesday, June 24, an Instagram consumer manufactured a declare towards Cuevas in the comment part of E! News’ publish about his alleged cheating. “Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show,” the consumer wrote. “Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix.” A quick when later on, Batten replied, “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”

Jessica Batten responded to cheating allegations towards Mark Cuevas.

Cuevas’ cheating scandal arose in mid-June when an anonymous Reddit consumer claimed in a now-deleted publish, “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!” Days later on, Chamblin jumped into the conversation as she wrote, “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May.”

“Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind,” the actuality star additional. “Feel free to DM me on Instagram if you would like more information!” She went on to assure that she is no longer with each other with Cuevas, creating, “But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

In a statement to the press about her romance with Cuevas, Chamblin exposed that the two of them “were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19.” She continued to note, “That’s over now. The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

On the identical day Batten commented on Cuevas’ cheating allegations, Chamblin turned to her Twitter account to additional share her two cents. “Never trust a guy that talks s**t about his ex girlfriend and says she’s ‘crazy’ because he was without a doubt the one that made her ‘crazy,’ ” so she tweeted.

Lauren Chamblin posts Twitter message about not trusting a man.

In regards to Cuevas, he reacted to report of his split from Chamblin by way of a statement. “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” he mentioned. “I wish her the absolute best.”

Batten and Cuevas participated in the very first season of the Netflix actuality dating series. They acquired engaged for the duration of the display, but she identified as off their wedding ceremony due to the fact of their 10-yr age variation.

In February, Cuevas talked about his feeling to Batten in an interview with E! Information. “I’ve got a lot love for her and this whole experience means a lot, but I guess the biggest obstacle for me was not understanding the perspective of age difference because I was 24 and she was 34,” he stated. “And that’s nothing bad, it’s real. That’s a real thing and nothing bad to her.”