Loni Love Says None Of The Ladies Of ‘The Real’ Should Be Blamed For Tamar Braxton’s Firing

Loni Love has addressed the firing of Tamar Braxton from The Genuine — a demonstrate she assisted make, saying that none of the girls need to be blamed for Tamar’s firing.

“I used to be the person that was like, ‘You know what? It will all blow over.’ But we live in the age now of social media where it doesn’t blow over. It’s there forever, there are things that everyone on the show has said that are still living. So, you still have to continue to fight for your character, and I think there’s nothing wrong with fighting for your character and fighting for your truth,” she says in I Attempted To Alter So You Never Have To.

She also addressed Tamar’s departure in a current interview:

“I think I got a bad rap, and all the girls got a bad rap. But it was really mostly on me because we weren’t allowed to speak about it and when you’re not allowed to speak about it, that means only one side of the story is out there,” Love advised ET. “Then what happens is perception from that one side becomes reality, and that’s what hurts. It’s so unfair, but people in the industry, they probably know, but outside people don’t and that’s what is totally not fair.”

“Everyone will get their day in court and everyone will get to inform their side and everyone will get to inform their reality. Which is the explanation why you publish books — it truly is to inform your reality. […] None of the ladies need to have been blamed. None of us did anything at all.”