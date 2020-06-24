Loni Love Says None Of The Ladies Of ‘The Real’ Should Be Blamed For Tamar Braxton’s Firing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Loni Love has addressed the firing of Tamar Braxton from The Genuine — a demonstrate she assisted make, saying that none of the girls need to be blamed for Tamar’s firing.

“I used to be the person that was like, ‘You know what? It will all blow over.’ But we live in the age now of social media where it doesn’t blow over. It’s there forever, there are things that everyone on the show has said that are still living. So, you still have to continue to fight for your character, and I think there’s nothing wrong with fighting for your character and fighting for your truth,” she says in I Attempted To Alter So You Never Have To.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR