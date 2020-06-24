LIVE | Mboweni says SA faces sovereign debt crisis unless deficit is stabilised

Speaking about the revised fiscal framework, Mboweni says that complete consolidated price range investing, like debt support fees, will exceed

R2 trillion for the 1st ever.

He says SA will also miss its tax target by R300 billion.

“Gross tax income collected in the course of the 1st two months of 2020/21 was R142 billion, in contrast to our preliminary

forecast for the similar time period of R177.three billion.

“Place yet another way – we are currently R35.three billion behind on our

2020/21 target.

As a consequence, grosstax income for the 2020/21 fiscal 12 months isrevised down from R1.43 trillion to R1.12 trillion.

That signifies that we anticipate to miss our tax target for this 12 months by in excess of R300 billion.”