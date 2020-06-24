Linkin Park Teases Possibility of Releasing Song Chester Bennington Recorded Before His Death

WENN

3 many years right after going into hiatus, band leader Mike Shinoda claims that ‘Friendly Fire’ may well at some point be launched when they get back collectively publish-the coronavirus lockdown.

Linkin Park is contemplating a comeback featuring unreleased materials Chester Bennington recorded just before his death.

The band announced a hiatus following the singer’s suicide in 2017, and now band leader Mike Shinoda has uncovered there is 1 finished Bennington song, “Friendly Fire”, that may well at some point be launched when the group will get back to organization right after the coronavirus lockdown.

“There was a song, a (album) ‘One More Light’ song,” he says. “We mixed more (songs) than (feature on) the finished album and we mixed a couple other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut or whatever (sic). Or if we could use it for a B-side, and it was ‘Friendly Fire’.”

“I still love that song. Is that out somewhere? Did we put ‘Friendly Fire’ out at some point? We didn’t, did we?”

The information comes weeks right after Grey Daze, the band Bennington was component of early in his profession, shared a video for their new single, “B12”, which capabilities their late frontman, who was recording music for a reunion record when he died.

Meanwhile, Shinoda’s Linkin Park bandmate Dave Farrell uncovered the group had started out get the job done on new materials ahead of the coronavirus crisis.