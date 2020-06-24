Lili Reinhart Advises ‘Delusional’ Trolls to Drop Ego After Sexual Assault Allegations

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Riverdale’ actress has slammed haters striving to get her co-stars to be ‘canceled’ in response to a string of seemingly false allegations of sexual abuse towards them.

More than the weekend (June 20-21), an anonymous Twitter account with the deal with @Victori66680029 accused Lili’s co-star and ex Cole Sprouse of sexual assault at a 2013 celebration, with equivalent allegations manufactured towards his co-stars Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa on other anonymous Twitter pages.

Nevertheless, 1 of the accounts later on tweeted, “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn’t do jack s**t. You will believe anything,” suggesting the allegations have been false, which has riled the actress.

“People genuinely infuriate me… and it’s very hard to keep myself from exploding most of the time,” she tweeted. “We live in a world of remarkably selfish human beings… Strive to be the kind of person who doesn’t live in their own delusional universe. If you are not reflecting on your actions, you are not growing — you are not living.”

The star insisted that, “there’s nothing impressive about having too much pride,” and urged supporters to get a closer seem at what leads to them to behave in damaging techniques.

“Drop your ego. Take a look around. Take ownership,” she continued. “You shouldn’t brag about never being wrong. This is only proof that you can’t be honest with yourself.”

Cole previously insisted, “I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” even though denying the accusations, even though Lili slammed the on the net user’s actions, stating, “I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault”.