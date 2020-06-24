Lil Yachty Hydroplanes On Atlanta Highway & Crashes Ferrari!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Lil Yachty reportedly received into a surprising vehicle wreck in Atlanta right after his vehicle spun out in the rain on Georgia State Route 400 Monday.

TMZ received their hands on the pics, which display that the rapper smashed into a barrier along the shoulder. Sources inform them that there was a great deal of standing water on the street, resulting in the sports activities vehicle to hydroplane.

In spite of his vehicle taking a beating, Yachty was fine. He only sustained a couple of small injuries to his arm.

