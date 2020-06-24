Lil Yachty Hydroplanes On Atlanta Highway & Crashes Ferrari!!

Lil Yachty reportedly received into a surprising vehicle wreck in Atlanta right after his vehicle spun out in the rain on Georgia State Route 400 Monday.

TMZ received their hands on the pics, which display that the rapper smashed into a barrier along the shoulder. Sources inform them that there was a great deal of standing water on the street, resulting in the sports activities vehicle to hydroplane.

In spite of his vehicle taking a beating, Yachty was fine. He only sustained a couple of small injuries to his arm.

Yachty was issued a citation for driving as well rapidly for problems, failure to preserve lane and driving in the HOV lane and he was also issued a warning for not possessing his driver’s license with him, the outlet reviews.

“So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted,” the Lil Boat rapper wrote on Twitter yesterday in advance of sharing photos of the crash with the caption “blessed.”