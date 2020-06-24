Lil Wayne & Lauren London’s Son Kam Looks JUST Like His Dad!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Reginae Carter posted a image of Lil Wayne with his three sons on Father’s Day, and his son Kam (by Lauren London) seems to be the most like the rapper.

Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s oldest little one, is a proud large sister to Kameron (far suitable), Neal (middle), and Dwayne Carter III (left). On Sunday she posted a new image of the rapper with his younger ones, sending them a swift message and obtaining some exciting.

“Listen here little 11 & 12 year olds, I’m checking females period. Lol My Boys,” she stated on Instagram. 

