Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With Barry Jenkins in Film Adaptation of ‘Virunga’

The 2014 documentary itself was written and directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, and followed rangers as they risked their lives to conserve endangered gorillas in Africa.

Oscar winners Barry Jenkins and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining forces for a film adaptation of Orlando von Einsiedel’s Netflix documentary “Virunga“.

The 2014 movie, which DiCaprio aided make, picked up an Oscar nomination and now “The Revenant” star will be fronting the attribute adaptation, written and directed by Jenkins. Von Einsiedel will make the revamp.

The movie will chronicle the efforts of two rangers risking their lives to conserve endangered gorillas in Africa.