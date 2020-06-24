Lenox Hill’s Coronavirus Episode Puts the Spotlight on the Harsh Realities of the Pandemic

The toll of the coronavirus pandemic is huge. It truly is worldwide—and deeply personalized at the identical time. Netflix’s Lenox Hill, a docuseries about 4 medical professionals in a New York City hospital, had cameras there to capture the personalized toll on sufferers, their households and the healthcare companies.

A unique episode out on Wednesday, June 24, characteristics the topics, such as Dr. Langer and Dr. Boockvar, grappling with the hard actuality of delivering hard information. The clip beneath characteristics Dr. Langer checking in on a patient on the mend and connecting him with his loved ones by means of digital signifies.

Dr. Boockvar’s patient is yet another story.