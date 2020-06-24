Lele Pons Opens Up About Releasing the “Raw” & “Unfiltered” Series on Her OCD, Mental Health

Many years in the past, Lele admittedly would not have been prepared to share her psychological overall health struggles with neither her supporters, or even her closest pals.

“I kept it a secret for so long because I was really embarrassed,” she explained on Just The Sip. “I didn’t want people to see me differently…I don’t know. I’ve had really bad experiences in the past, like when I was little with OCD, and people judging me. So I had that in my head for awhile.”

She continued, “And then it got to a point where I couldn’t function anymore and my managers and my friends kind of noticed, and I had to be completely honest with them. But they took it in such a good way; like, they were so supportive that it kind of made me realize that maybe there are people that are super supportive of this.”

Right after opening up to her pals, Lele stated she did the identical with other persons who have OCD. Even though grateful to hear about her experiences, some urged the value of Lele making use of her platform to commence a conversation.

She recalled being advised, “You haven’t used your platform for any causes; to do a big movement.”

“And it’s the truth,” Lele extra. “I am an influencer, but I haven’t done anything like that and used my platform for something that helps a cause. I was like, this is so dear to my heart. I have to do this.”