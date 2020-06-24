LAUSD Board Rejects Proposal To Slash Funding Of School Police Force – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In spite of vocal public calls for defunding, the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Training tonight rejected a proposal that would have slashed 90% of the School Police Department’s price range by 2024.

The proposal by board member Monica Garcia named for the School Police price range to be decreased by 50% in the 2021-22 fiscal yr, then 75% the upcoming yr and 90% the following yr, with money redirected to the “highest need schools in support of African-American students.”

Some board members, nevertheless, explained they had been reluctant to consider this kind of a drastic action devoid of an different strategy in location to promise the security of college students in the nation’s 2nd-greatest college district.

“I would regret for the rest of my life if I left any student vulnerable, any student in danger,” board member Richard Vladovic explained.

A massive crowd descended on the LAUSD’s headquarters in the afternoon to argue for and towards the funding of the district’s college force. The board heard 12 hrs of public comment, with some opposing and some supporting the minimize in funding.

The Los Angeles School Police Division is the greatest independent law enforcement catering to a college district in the nation. Final yr, it responded to a lot more than 100,000 calls final yr, which incorporated threats of mass shootings, robberies, sexual assaults and burglaries. They oversee one,300 web-sites and are funded with about one% of the district’s price range, or $70 million.

But immediately after the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests, and growing calls to reroute police funding to psychological wellness and social companies, the district’s teachers union and Black Lives Matter activists are calling on the district to do stick to suit. And they have assistance on the Board of Training — boardmember Monica Garcia has proposed cutting the college price range by 90% by 2024. It is a single of 3 proposals that will be up for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.

Superintendent Austin Beutner has also signaled some assistance in that path. Final week, he explained the police force will be component of a district-broad price range assessment, and has named on the board to finish the use of pepper spray and carotid holds in colleges.

“I’m concerned with the overpolicing of our students. I’m concerned that police are funded and replacing our nurses, our counselors, our psychologists, our social workers and we know that student needs are not being met,” activist Davona Williams explained.

But the college police officers are not standing by quietly. A big group of Los Angeles college police officers and their supporters camped out overnight to be initially to get into the board’s meeting Tuesday morning.

“The district’s turning their back on us and leaving us all to hang by just dismantling our agency,” college police Officer Nestor Gonzalez explained. “We should work collectively and come up with actual, tangible solutions and not just putting safety aside. Safety should be No. 1 for our kids.”

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City Information Services contributed to this report.)