Lauren Bushnell Pens Tearful Tribute to Chris Lane as She Opens Up About Starting a Family

Lauren Bushnell is sharing a private message on family members existence.

The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Wednesday to spend tribute to her husband, Chris Lane. In her message, Lauren shared an update with supporters on starting up a family members with the “Big Big Plans” singer.

“Husband appreciation post. We got engaged about a year ago and y’all, I don’t know what I did to deserve this man,” Lauren started. “About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet.”

The 30-yr-outdated star continued, “When I was talking about it with Chris he said ‘well, have you prayed about it?’ I said ‘well, yes’ and he responded ‘Have you really prayed hard about it. If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!'”