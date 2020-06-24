Late Fees, Water Shutoffs To Resume In Fort Worth Following 90-Day Suspension Due To Coronavirus Crisis – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Really worth () – The Fort Worth Water Division issued a reminder Tuesday that come Wednesday, July one, the suspension of late charges and water shutoffs will finish.

In the early phase of the COVID-19 crisis, Fort Worth suspended charging late charges on water expenses with due dates of April one by means of June 30. The action did not forgive previous late charges owed.

For clients who even now could not be capable to shell out their expenses, Fort Worth has funding support offered by means of the CARES Act for eligible households.

Local community Action Partners is accepting on-line applications for the Emergency Family support system.

Clients can phone 817-392-5720 for inquiries about the system.

In addition, water utility client support representatives can assist with setting up payment strategies. Client support representatives are offered by calling 817-3924477 in between seven a.m. and seven p.m. Monday by means of Friday.

The 10% late charge will not apply to earlier balances accrued on expenses due in between April one and June 30.

Also, Fort Worth temporarily stopped disconnecting all lively residential, business and industrial accounts for non-payment on March 13.

Shutoffs will resume on Tuesday, September eight.

Clients with delinquent accounts are urged to make contact with Fort Worth Water to make payment arrangements.