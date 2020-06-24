LA County Supervisors Seek Independent Probe Into Deputy’s Killing Of Andres Guardado – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted unanimously to pursue an independent critique of the investigation into Thursday’s fatal shooting of 18-12 months-previous Andres Guardado by a sheriff’s deputy close to Gardena.

“It’s best for the family, it’s best for the community, it’s best for the department to insist that fairness, impartiality, justice is done,” Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas stated soon after the meeting.

Ridley-Thomas authored the movement asking the board to direct its attorneys, the inspector basic, coroner and civilian oversight commission to guarantee the “truth is uncovered and justice is served” soon after raising issues about the integrity of the investigation.

Ridley-Thomas recommended that Sheriff Alex Villanueva — who on Monday reached out to state Lawyer Basic Xavier Becerra to inquire the division to check the investigation — may possibly stymie attempts by the inspector basic to efficiently oversee the probe.

“Unfortunately, the sheriff’s department has a track record of not fully complying with requests, and even subpoenas, from the inspector general and the (civilian oversight commission),” Ridley-Thomas stated.

In the movement, Ridley-Thomas stated there was a require to consider fast action “to preserve the integrity of evidence that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department may be collecting for the Andres Guardado fatal shooting investigation.”

Villanueva tweeted Monday that he was “committed to transparency and strengthening community faith in the investigative process.”

Out of an abundance of caution, I reached out to @AGBecerra for monitoring of the Guardado investigation. I am committed to transparency and strengthening local community faith in the investigative course of action. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) June 23, 2020

Throughout the meeting, Villanueva took to Instagram to declare that the movement was politically driven and that he was not permitted to comment for the duration of the meeting.

“You’re silencing my vote, you’re silencing the voice of 10 million residents that put me here in this office,” he stated. “I don’t know if they realize that we’re actually doing a timely investigation into the death of Andres Guardado.”

Inspector Basic Max Huntsman stated for the duration of the meeting that sheriff’s investigators had been extremely experienced and capable, but an independent critique was important to guarantee public self confidence in the end result.

“When you ask the police to police themselves, inevitably members of the public wonder whether that process is being done fairly,” he stated.

Guardado’s loved ones issued a statement Monday soon after hearing the sheriff’s division had place a protection hold on the effects of Andres Guardado’s autopsy effects that stated:

“The family of Andres Guardado demands answers. They demand accountability. They demand, and deserve, full transparency from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department regarding the facts surrounding the death of this young man. We will not rest until these facts are fully disclosed.”

Huntsman stated his workplace has asked to critique video proof, but had not still obtained a response from the sheriff’s division.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City Information Support contributed to this report.)