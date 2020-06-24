BRUSSELS — Kosovo President Hashim Thaci was indicted for a assortment of war crimes, like almost 100 murders, a particular prosecutor in The Hague announced Wednesday, just 3 days just before the leader was due at the White House for a particular summit with Serbia.

The announcement of the 10-count indictment threw the summit into disarray, saying that Thaci and other people had perpetrated “murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture.” It additional that “the crimes alleged in the indictment involve hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents.”