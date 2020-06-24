Kosovar president, party leader among 10 indicted by Hague court for war crimes

Kosovo’s president and 9 other former separatist fighters have been indicted on a assortment of crimes towards humanity and war crimes expenses, like murder, by a court investigating crimes towards ethnic Serbs for the duration of and right after Kosovo’s 1998-99 independence war with Serbia.

A statement from a prosecutor of the Kosovo Expert Chambers issued Wednesday stated President Hashim Thaci and the some others suspects “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders,” involving hundreds of regarded Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims, as properly as political opponents.

Other expenses consist of enforced disappearance, persecution, and torture. Thaci commanded fighters in the Kosovo Liberation Army, or KLA, for the duration of the war.

The president’s advisers did not promptly react to requests for comment from The Connected Press.

The indicted group also consists of Kadri Veseli, former parliament speaker and recent leader of the opposition Democratic Celebration of Kosovo.

Indictment nevertheless to be reviewed

The indictment issued Wednesday was the initially by the specific tribunal primarily based in the Hague. The court has been working given that 2015 and has questioned hundreds of witnesses. Kosovo’s prime minister resigned final 12 months just before he was questioned.

The indictment is getting reviewed by a pretrial judge who will choose whether or not to verify the expenses, in accordance to the statement.

The prosecutor filed the indictment following a lengthy investigation and it displays his “determination that it can prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement stated.

Kadri Veseli, leader of the Democratic Celebration of Kosovo, was also among individuals indicted by the tribunal in Hague. (Armend Nimani/AFP by way of Getty Photographs)

The prosecutor also accused Thaci and Veseli of repeated efforts “to obstruct and undermine the work” of the tribunal.

“Thaci and Veseli are believed to have carried out a secret campaign to overturn the law creating the Court and otherwise obstruct the work of the Court in an attempt to ensure that they do not face justice,” the statement stated.

10,000 dead, one,641 unaccounted for

“By taking these actions, Mr. Thaci and Mr. Veseli have put their personal interests ahead of the victims of their crimes, the rule of law, and all people of Kosovo,” it additional.

The 1998-1999 war left additional than 10,000 dead and one,641 are nevertheless unaccounted for. It ended right after a 78-day NATO air campaign.

Serbia isn’t going to acknowledge Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.