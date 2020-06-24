Koepka, McDowell withdraw from Travelers Championship after caddies get coronavirus

The caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell have examined good for the coronavirus, foremost each key champions to withdraw Wednesday from the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

“The snowball is getting a little bit bigger,” McDowell mentioned as he started the one,931-kilometre drive from the TPC River Highlands to his household in Orlando, Fla.

McDowell examined damaging, although he suspects he has the virus and made the decision to drive household to start off his self-isolation. He mentioned Ricky Elliott, a longtime buddy from Northern Ireland and Koepka’s caddie, obtained a good end result and that Koepka has withdrawn.

Cameron Champ examined good on Tuesday, the 2nd player to check good in the final 5 days. Even now to come are effects from all gamers, caddies and crucial personnel at the Travelers Championship, the third tournament because the PGA Tour ended its 3-month shutdown since of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Jay Monahan scheduled a two p.m. ET information conference.

“Do we shut down, start up in a month’s , two months’ ? You come back and what’s changed,” McDowell mentioned. “I consider the tour is performing a fairly very good work. It is just so tough to management everyone outdoors the gates.

“We have to get by way of to the other side of this.”

McDowell, Koepka played practice round Tuesday

McDowell played a practice round Tuesday with Koepka and British Open champion Shane Lowry. McDowell mentioned he heard from Lowry, whose check was damaging.

“The challenge is, men and women are out right here passing exams when they could nevertheless have the virus,” McDowell said. “Which is what we’re mastering. Ricky passed a check on Monday and he just failed it this morning.”

McDowell’s caddie, Ken Comboy, under no circumstances produced it to Connecticut. McDowell missed the reduce final week at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, S.C. He felt a sore throat and reported it on the everyday questionnaire, and then Comboy drove back to Hilton Head from Orlando to consider yet another check. That was the quickest way to get the effects, and he obtained them Tuesday evening when waiting to fly.

McDowell says he was at a memorial services on June 15 with Comboy, Elliott and McDowell’s trainer, after which they drove up to Hilton Head.

McDowell mentioned he was feeling a minor fatigued at the finish of final week, which he wrote off to getting not competed in a tournament for 3 months and then enjoying two straight weeks.

“I had been feeling a minor off colour, but not with alarm bells ringing till Kenny failed,” he mentioned.

Tour started return to perform with excellent record

The PGA Tour’s return to tournaments started out with a excellent record — 487 exams for gamers arriving at Colonial in Fort Really worth, Texas 98 gamers on the charter flight to South Carolina 369 exams at Hilton Head Island. All came back damaging.

Nick Watney was the very first player to check good, on Friday at the RBC Heritage. Watney, who had examined damaging 3 days earlier, asked to be examined yet again when his Whoop wristband — which measures several wellbeing metrics — showed an boost in his respiratory price.

View | Tour reacts after Nick Watney’s good check:

The Golf Channel’s Lisa Cornwell reviews on the measures the PGA Tour is taking after golfer Nick Watney withdrew from the 2nd round of the RBC Heritage after contracting COVID-19. two:07

Justin Thomas, who also wears the wristband, mentioned the tour has acquired Whoop straps for gamers and caddies.

“It is crazy to say, but [without] his Whoop gadget we could have been screwed proper now since he could have played the rest of the week and ended up contaminating or infecting a lot of other men and women,” Thomas mentioned Wednesday.

Will Ahmed, the CEO and founder of Whoop, mentioned the tour has acquired a lot more than one,000 of the straps and that the organization was doing work to integrate the straps with “absolutely everyone in the PGA Tour universe.”

McDowell mentioned he would consider two weeks off and hoped to return in July for the very first of two weeks in Ohio. But that depends on if the PGA Tour is nevertheless going on.