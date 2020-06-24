Kerry Washington, Viola Davis Among Black Artists Demanding Hollywood to Divest From Police

WENN/Avalon

The open letter is penned by ‘Insecure’ star Kendrick Sampson, and is created by Tessa Thompson along with Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Melina Abdullah.

Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, and Idris Elba are amid the stars to back actor Kendrick Sampson‘s open letter demanding Hollywood bosses divest from the police.

The “Insecure” castmember was amid the Black Lives Matter protesters to get to the streets of Los Angeles final month (May possibly), demanding an finish to racial and social injustice days soon after George Floyd was murdered by a white cop in Minnesota.

Sampson was left bloody and bruised soon after authorities fired rubber bullets at the demonstrators, and now, with each other with “Avengers: Endgame” star Tessa Thompson and Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Melina Abdullah, he is calling for Hollywood studio executives and other market leaders to reduce all company ties with police forces, and as an alternative invest much more in stories about, and made by, black artists.

The open letter, published on Selection.com, starts, “Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create. We have significant influence over culture and politics. We have the ability to use our influence to imagine and create a better world. Yet, historically and currently, Hollywood encourages the epidemic of police violence and culture of anti-Blackness.”

“The way that Hollywood and mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of Black people, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of police corruption and violence have had dire consequences on Black lives…”

“We must end the exaltation of officers and agents that are brutal and act outside of the law as heroes. These portrayals encourage cops like Derek Chauvin, the murderer of George Floyd.”

“The lack of a true commitment to inclusion and institutional support has only reinforced Hollywood’s legacy of white supremacy,” it continues. “This is not only in storytelling. It is cultural and systemic in Hollywood.”

The effective missive goes on to outline methods in which Hollywood leaders can actually make a transform, this kind of as barring police from sets and occasions, like as safety, appointing much more black executives to leadership roles, and investing in anti-racist content material, and boasts signatures from more than 300 black artists and market officials, like Washington, Davis, Elba, Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish, Thandie Newton, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Kravitz, Yara Shahidi, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, and Billy Porter.

The note adds, “Because Hollywood has been a huge part of the problem, we demand it be a part of the solution.”

“We, as Black people, bring immense, immeasurable cultural and economic value to the industry. We are also suffering from the oppression perpetuated by this industry. We have every right to demand this change.”