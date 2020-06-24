Keanu Reeves Praised by Winona Ryder for Refusing to Yell Insults at Her on ‘Dracula’ Set

Columbia Pics

The ‘Destination Wedding’ actress reveals that director Francis Ford Coppola instructed her co-star as properly as Richard E. Grant and Anthony Hopkins to do so to make her cry for a scene.

Keanu Reeves refused to stick to Francis Ford Coppola’s route to verbally abuse Winona Ryder to make her cry for a scene in “Dracula”.

The actress recounted the challenging knowledge on set, revealing Reeves defended her to the filmmaker right after he instructed “The Matrix” star, Richard E. Grant and Anthony Hopkins to shout at her for the sequence in the 1992 movie.

The 48-12 months-previous tells The Sunday Instances, Coppola shouted, “You whore!” to try out to make Winona emotional and insisted the other folks join in.

“To put it in context I’m supposed to be crying,” Ryder explained. “Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu … Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry, but Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t. … It just didn’t work.”

She additional: “I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite.”

The knowledge was the commence of a longterm friendship with Reeves and regardless of her challenging time on set with Coppola, she insists they are “good now.”

Ryder and Reeves went on to seem in “A Scanner Darkly” in 2006, “The Personal Lives of Pippa Lee” in 2009, and 2018’s “Location Wedding ceremony“.

The “Reality Bites” star revisited lighter occasions on the set of “Dracula” in 2018 when she shared that she and Reeves, who wed in the movie, could truly be married as Coppola “used a real Romanian priest” for the scene.