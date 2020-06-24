Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Blackface Sketches – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Speak present host Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday issued an apology for just lately surfaced comedy sketches from the 1990s in which he dressed up in blackface.

Kimmel’s impersonation of former NBA star Karl Malone — which Kimmel carried out on Comedy Central’s “The Man Show” in the 1990s — has acquired renewed consideration and criticism above the previous week in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Kimmel on Tuesday also admitted to doing celebrity impressions of numerous black stars, which includes Snoop Dogg and Oprah.

“Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices,” Kimmel wrote in his statement.

He stated that delaying his response to the criticism was a blunder.

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us,” he wrote. That delay was a blunder. There is practically nothing additional critical to me than your respect, and I apologize to people who have been genuinely harm or offended by the makeup I wore or the phrases I spoke.”

The protests has lead a reckoning of kinds for the enjoyment marketplace, forcing it to reexamine how it has mishandled problems of race.

This week, NBC pulled 4 episodes of Tina Fey’s well known comedy “30 Rock” from numerous streaming platforms simply because they contained blackface.

Earlier this month, HBO Max announced it was temporarily getting rid of the 1939 film “Gone with the Wind” from its library due to the movies racist undertones.

Well-liked nation music band Lady Antebellum also announced it was dropping the “Antebellum” from its title due to the word’s connotation to the slavery era.

Read through Kimmel’s complete statement under: