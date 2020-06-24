Jessie James Decker Treats 2-Year-Old Son to Popsicle After ‘Freak’ ER Visit Due to Bug Bite

Instagram

The ‘Military Man’ singer took her son Forrest Bradley to the hospital late evening immediately after a bug bite gave him a boil as massive as a golf ball that left him ‘in so considerably discomfort.’

–

Jessie James Decker and her son Forrest Bradley just had a journey the emergency space. The nation music singer uncovered in an Instagram submit that she had to rush her two-12 months-outdated son to the hospital on late Tuesday evening, June 23 immediately after a “freak” incident due to a bug bite.

“So the most freak thing happened,” she thorough the incident in an Instagram submit. “Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil! It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night.”

She continued, “Obviously with covid only I could I go in with him. They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out. He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing. He got in an antiobiotic and that helped big time. Has this ever happened to anyone else?”

Along with it, the “Wanted” songstress posted a photograph of her small boy enjoying popsicle whilst lying on a hospital bed.

&#13<br />

In accordance to Jessie’s rep, Forrest is now out of the hospital. “He was treated and released. He’s home and doing well,” the rep tells Webpage 6.

Former “The Bachelorette” star Ali Fedotowsky, who is a fellow mom, has reacted to Forrest’s journey to the hospital, creating in the comment of the Instagram submit, “Poor thing 🙁 It’s so crazy how something so small can turn into something like that. And to have to go to the hospital with everything going on with Covid it must’ve been really hard. So glad he is ok!”

&#13<br />

Prior to this, Jessie and her household, like husband Eric Decker, six-12 months-outdated daughter Vivianne Rose, four-12 months-outdated son Eric Thomas II as effectively as Forrest, had a risk-free street journey. “Pit stop on our road trip… chick-fila on a beach towel on a side walk outside of a random Hampton inn,” the 32-12 months-outdated singer wrote along with a image of her loved ones lying on a towel spread on the sidewalk.