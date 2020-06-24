Jenny Slate Exits Big Mouth So Her Biracial Character Can Be Played By a Black Actor

Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll also launched a statement on his personal social media, explaining that they will be casting a Black actor in the position.

“Following thoughtful discussion with us and our Black collaborators, Jenny Slate has made the decision, and we wholeheartedly agree, that Missy on Big Mouth ought to be voiced by a Black actor,” he wrote in a statement along with fellow creators Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. “We sincerely regret our original decision to cast a white actor to voice a biracial character. We made a mistake, took our privilege for granted, and we’re working hard to do better moving forward.”

“We are proud of the representation that Missy has offered cerebral, sensitive women of color, and we plan to continue that representation and further grow Missy’s character as we recast a new Black actor to play her,” the statement continued. “We thank Jenny for her decision and for creating with us an inspiring, compassionate, and very human character. We look forward to being able to explore Missy’s story with even greater authenticity in the years to come.”

Big Mouth also stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele.

The initial 3 seasons of the Netflix comedy are streaming now.