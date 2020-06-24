Jennifer Aniston Talks About Moving On From “Friends”

She just desired to be witnessed as a dramatic actor.
It can be challenging to title which Close friends character is the most iconic, but the reality is only 1 inspired a generation-defining haircut. Yes, that is Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.
There was a stage, however, when Aniston was so above getting identified as Rachel — and it occurred in advance of the display even ended.
She not long ago reflected on the minute when she was striving to pivot from Television to drama movies and recalled, “You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me.”
“I could not escape ‘Rachel from Close friends,’ and it can be on all the time and you are like, ‘Stop taking part in that fucking display!'” she mentioned in a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter.
Fortunately for Rachel — I imply Jennifer Aniston — she did not have to wait also lengthy to branch out: “The Fantastic Woman was the initial time I received to truly shed no matter what the Rachel character was, and to be capable to disappear into a person who was not that was this kind of a relief to me,” she mentioned of her 2002 movie. (Close friends ended in 2004.)
“Once you play comedy, they don’t think you can do the drama; and if you’re only seen as a dramatic actor, they don’t think you can do comedy,” she additional. “They forget that we’re actors and we actually have it all in there. It’s just about finding it and accessing it and getting the material.”
Now that she’s created a profession out of executing the two drama and comedy roles, however, she’s entirely prepared to get back into Rachel Green’s head in an approaching Close friends specific on HBO Max (which hopefully will not be postponed also a lot longer due to the coronavirus pandemic).
Everyday
Maintain up with the most current everyday buzz with the Everyday newsletter!