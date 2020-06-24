Jennifer Aniston Details Her Struggle to Escape “Rachel From Friends” and Land Different Roles

Aside from Cake and The Fantastic Lady, The Morning Display is 1 of Aniston’s most large-profile dramatic roles in Hollywood. Byrne, who received her begin in American Television on the legal drama Damages and has gone on to have roles comedy flicks this kind of as The Spy and Bridesmaids, cited the tendency for actors to get pigeonholed in 1 camp or an additional.

“Once you play comedy, they don’t think you can do the drama; and if you’re only seen as a dramatic actor, they don’t think you can do comedy. They forget that we’re actors and we actually have it all in there. It’s just about finding it and accessing it and getting the material,” Aniston mentioned.

Read through the roundtable exchange on THR. The Morning Display is set to return for a 2nd season on Apple Television+.