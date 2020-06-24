Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe to enter Hockey Hall of Fame as members of 2020 class

Jarome Iginla’s wait to join the Hockey Hall of Fame was short. The former Flames star received the nod in his 1st 12 months of eligibility.

Iginla heads a 2020 class that was announced Wednesday by the HHOF. Former Oilers defenseman Kevin Lowe is also a portion of the 6-particular person group, along with Marian Hossa, Doug Wilson, Ken Holland and Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St-Pierre.

The induction ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 16 in Toronto, even though the date is topic to modify dependent on when the 2020-21 NHL season commences.

Iginla, 42, ranks 16th on the NHL’s all-time ambitions record with 625. He tallied 525 of them in the course of a 16-12 months stint with Calgary, which he captained to the Stanley Cup Last in 2004.

“It’s extremely special,” Iginla mentioned, per NHL,com. “I had a hard time sleeping the past few nights. Starting my career, I didn’t dream of making it to the Hall of Fame. It’s a true honor, I’ve been extremely blessed. It’s still sinking in.”

Iginla is the fourth Black particular person to enter the Hall, joining Willie O’Ree, Grant Fuhr and Angela James.

In contrast to Iginla, Lowe, 61, had to wait two decades to make it. He was a defensive stalwart on all 5 of the Oilers’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in the 1980s and ’90s. He collected a sixth Cup in 1994 with the Rangers.

“I think I perhaps represent the next level of guys who helped to win championships,” Lowe mentioned, per NHL.com. “I appreciate that my contributions to the teams I played on are being recognized in this way.”

Might 24, 1990: Oilers win fifth Stanley Cup

Hossa, 41, also manufactured the Hall as a 1st-time-eligible candidate. He registered 525 ambitions (35th all time) and one,134 factors in the course of a 19-12 months occupation. He also lifted the Stanley Cup 3 occasions, all with the Blackhawks.

Wilson, 62, was one particular of the prime offensive defensemen of his day. His 39 goals in the 1981-82 season with Chicago assisted him earn his only occupation Norris Trophy. He has been the Sharks’ basic manager given that 2003.

Holland is getting into the Hall as a Builder for his contributions to 4 Red Wings Stanley Cup championships as basic manager. He is attempting to get the present Oilers yet another Cup as their GM.

St-Pierre is a 3-time Olympic gold medalist and 5-time women’s planet champion. She posted a one.17 ambitions-towards typical for her nation.

“When I was developing up it was only boys, and when that transformed my dream was capable to come [true],” she mentioned, per NHL.com.