J. Prince Responds To YoungBoy NBA: You Took My Kindness For Weakness!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

J. Prince has responded to YoungBoy NBA, who accused him of utilizing the return of his jewellery as a publicity stunt when he could have hit the younger rapper in personal.

J. Prince posted a screenshot of YoungBoy’s video along with an audio clip with his response to the rapper:

“I see you took my kindness for weakness, but you a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespect. Talking slick and acting like you and your brother wasn’t down with me. Letting it be known you’re mob ties,” he explained.

