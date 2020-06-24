J. Prince Responds To YoungBoy NBA: You Took My Kindness For Weakness!!

J. Prince has responded to YoungBoy NBA, who accused him of utilizing the return of his jewellery as a publicity stunt when he could have hit the younger rapper in personal.

J. Prince posted a screenshot of YoungBoy’s video along with an audio clip with his response to the rapper:

“I see you took my kindness for weakness, but you a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespect. Talking slick and acting like you and your brother wasn’t down with me. Letting it be known you’re mob ties,” he explained.

He continued, “But, I talked to your brother and I believe every word he said about you knowing ’cause he’s been solid. Known your brother for years and never witnessed no weak sh*t. OG 3, we good, but you seem to be dumber than a box of rocks. For you despise wisdom. What you should be mad about is the lie you livin’ and the weak ass security being sleep in front of ya house. I bet they lied to you about being asleep. That’s free game. I just gave you that. It probably went over your head.”

In his video, YoungBoy advised Prince to thoughts his “f*ckin business.”

J. Prince extra, “Let me say this to you little homie — You not a friend or an enemy today. Let’s keep it that way no matter how hot it gets in Texas. By the way, I’m minding my business. You just too dumb to know Texas is my business and I will give you whatever you ask for. Good or bad.”