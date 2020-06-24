Italy: 18 bodies ordered to be exhumed amid probe into care home’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

Prosecutors in Italy have ordered that the bodies of 18 elderly folks be exhumed amid a probe into a care residence”s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is linked to an investigation into suspected COVID-19 deaths in Montecchio Emilia, amid the worst-hit towns in the northern province of Reggio Emilia.

The bodies have been ordered to be exhumed so autopsies can be carried out

Investigators want to set up regardless of whether these deaths had been the outcome of any negligence. They suspect that the coronavirus outbreak in the care residence might have started out when an elderly particular person was taken there right after getting contaminated in hospital.

In accordance to ANSA information company, 5 folks are below investigation in relation to the situation, like the community parish priest and the director of the care residence. All have denied any wrongdoing.

About three,800 folks are regarded to have died from COVID-19 in care houses across Italy but the complete could be even increased simply because numerous residents have not been examined.

Somewhere around 600 care houses are at present below investigation in the nation above their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and this is one particular of the most current ones.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus clusters are surfacing across Italy, like in Rome, exactly where a lot more than 120 instances have been confirmed in one particular of the capital’s hospitals. Prosecutors are now searching into how an outbreak could have started out in the facility, exactly where protocols are commonly extremely rigid.

Sicily’s governor also explained on Wednesday that 28 migrants who had been rescued at sea had examined constructive for the coronavirus. The migrants had been getting held on a ship off Porto Empedocle.

Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci explained in a Facebook publish that the constructive exams confirmed he was proper to demand specific at-sea quarantine measures for migrants, in buy to avert new infection clusters in the nation.

