Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologizes for exiting a 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani explained on Wednesday, cautioning that U.S. calls for discussions have been insincere.

The confrontation involving arch foes Tehran and Washington has worsened given that 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with main powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economic climate.

Iran has refused to hold any talks with the United States, which is striving to force Tehran to negotiate a new deal, unless of course Washington lifts sanctions on Tehran and returns to the authentic agreement.

In a tweet in early June, Trump repeated Washington’s phone for a new deal with Tehran aimed at placing stricter limits on Tehran’s nuclear perform, curbs its ballistic missile plan and ends its decades of regional proxy wars.

“We have no problem with talks with the U.S., but only if Washington fulfills its obligations under the nuclear deal, apologies and compensates Tehran for its withdrawal from the 2015 deal,” Rouhani explained in a televised speech.

“But we know these calls for talks with Tehran are just words and lies,” he additional.

In retaliation for Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ policy, Iran has slowly scaled back its nuclear commitments, a course of action Tehran says is reversible if the European events to the pact carry out their guarantees to shield Iran’s economic climate from U.S. penalties.

“The Europeans have failed to fulfill their promises. They should carry out their obligations,” Rouhani explained.

Rouhani also blasted a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog passed on Friday that named on Iran to halt denying the company accessibility to two suspected former web-sites and to cooperate entirely with it.

“Iran is ready to cooperate with the (International Atomic Energy Agency) IAEA under law,” he explained.