Inside Brody Jenner’s New Romance With Louis Tomlinson’s Ex Briana Jungwirth

There is a new lady in Brody Jenner‘s life—and ex Kaitlynn Carter approves!

On Tuesday evening, The Hills star was spotted introducing Briana Jungwirth (who is greatest acknowledged for dating Louis Tomlinson) to Carter above dinner in Malibu. A supply says Brody and Briana had been joined by Kaitlynn and a group of buddies at celeb hotspot Nobu. Briana, 28, looked on with a smile as the well-known exes hugged just about every other outdoors the restaurant. We’re advised Brody and his new flame left individually from their pals.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have maintained a cordial friendly relationship since splitting,” yet another insider tells E! Information. “They still hangout from time to time and Kaitlynn likes to spend time with their dogs they once shared.”

As for the 36-yr-old’s romance with Briana, the supply reveals that they’ve been seeing just about every other for about a month.