‘I Don’t Know What Happened’: Crowds Attack Wisconsin State Senator, Tear Down Statues At Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Crowds outdoors the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black guy who was at a restaurant with a megaphone and a baseball bat.

Video launched by the Madison Police Division displays the guy speaking via the megaphone Tuesday whilst strolling close to the restaurant’s outside patio. He goes within and says he’s “disturbing” the restaurant.

The unrest followed weeks of primarily peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd, who died on May possibly 25 in Minneapolis right after a white police officer utilized his knee to pin down the handcuffed Black man’s neck even right after Floyd stopped moving.

Late Tuesday in Madison, Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted right after taking a photograph of protesters, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“I don’t know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture … and the next thing I’m getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head,” Carpenter advised a reporter for the newspaper.

Statues of Wisconsin’s motto “Forward” and of Col. Hans Christian Heg had been dragged away from the statehouse. The statue of Heg, an anti-slavery activist who fought and died for the Union through the U.S. Civil War, was decapitated and thrown into a Madison lake by protesters, the newspaper stated.

Protesters chanting for the release of the guy who’d been arrested also broke glass at the Tommy Thompson Center and smashed windows and lights at the state Capitol. Early Wednesday, police in riot gear worked to clear a crowd of about 100 persons that remained in the place.

