Horse Racing All In The Family For Legendary Trainer Steve Asmussen – Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas () – Horse racing is regarded as “the sports of kings.”

At Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Asmussen is the title of royalty.

Steve Asmussen is the all-time top trainer at Lone Star Park.

This summer season, he’s not the only Asmussen competing in Grand Prairie.

Keith Asmussen is the oldest son of the Hall of Fame trainer, and he just wrapped up his junior yr at the University of Texas in Austin.

When UT lessons have been shifted on-line this spring, due to the coronavirus, it opened up an possibility for Keith to be a jockey for his father, and join the relatives company at Lone Star Park.

“This track is 24 years old. I’m 21.” Keith advised 11 Sports activities. “I’ve been here my whole life. Getting to ride here is a dream come true.”

“I came from a racing family.” Steve mentioned although viewing his son trip in two races on Tuesday. “My dad was a jockey. My brother was a jockey. Watching your son is a completely different experience. It’s a nervousness that I’ve never felt before.”

Keith programs on carry on riding this summer season, until eventually lessons resume at UT.

He will contemplate joining the relatives company immediately after graduation.

Steve summed points up this way “I think the Asmussen tradition will continue in horse racing.”