Hopes state’s new COVID-19 wave contained, despite expectations case numbers will continue to rise

Victoria’s new wave of coronavirus circumstances has most likely been contained despite expectations that case numbers will continue to rise, Federal Well being Minister Greg Hunt has mentioned.

“The advice from the Chief Health Officer only late last evening is that while we expect more cases today… the Chief Health Officer’s view is that the number of cases are contained,” Mr Hunt advised a press conference this morning.

Even so, ongoing caution and more testing had been expected to verify these benefits, with the wellness minister urging everyone with even the mildest of signs and symptoms to get examined. (Affiliate Link)

Federal Well being Minister Greg Hunt warned there was a danger of more spread, which is why the military had stepped in to support with Victoria’s ramped-up testing and to increase hotel quarantine processes. ()

Victorian wellness authorities are presently functioning on producing a suburb-by-suburb breakdown of coronavirus hotspots.

“As soon as they are able, they will release those figures,” Mr Hunt mentioned.

Victoria has by now launched a listing of 6 large-danger Neighborhood Government Locations in suburban Melbourne which a presently encountering a wave of local community transmission.

Authorities locally and interstate are warning towards travel in or out of Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

The wellness minister nowadays also defended his wellness department’s response to the pandemic, saying Australia’s response has been “as good as anywhere in the world”.