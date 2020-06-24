Homeland Security Says There’s A Dramatic Increase In Border Activity – Detroit

( DETROIT) – A lot more than 400 lbs of marijuana was observed in a garbage truck that crossed above from Canada Tuesday morning.

An X-ray screening on ambassador bridge alerted Detroit border patrol to search the truck.

The 36-yr-previous driver from Ontario faces costs for possession and transportation of unlawful medicines.

This follows the arrest of a 30-yr-previous Canadian guy who experimented with to smuggle above three-thousand lbs of pot by buffalo, New York two weeks in the past.

