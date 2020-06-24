Here’s An Updated List Of Positive Cases, Deaths – Detroit

MICHIGAN ( DETROIT) – The Michigan Division of Wellbeing and Human Companies announced extra constructive scenarios of coronavirus ailment 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state complete of COVID-19 scenarios to 61,953 and five,868 deaths as of June 24 at one p.m.

There have been 49,290 recovered Covid-19 scenarios in the state as of June 19.

For the newest numbers, take a look at right here. They are up to date each day at with coronavirus updates integrated as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials may possibly not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Relevant