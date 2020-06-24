Home Local News Here’s A Closer Look At Bills Signed Into Law By Gov. Whitmer...

Here’s A Closer Look At Bills Signed Into Law By Gov. Whitmer – Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

LANSING, Mich. ( DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Residence Bills 5141 and 5541, as effectively as Senate Bills 278 and 279 into law Tuesday.

Here’s a closer search at them:

House Bill 5541 and Senate Bills 278 and 279 collectively allow an person applying for or renewing a motor vehicle registration, driver license, state personalized ID card, or enhanced driver license or state personalized ID cards to elect to have a communication impediment designation connected with his or her record. HB 5541 was sponsored by Representative Frank Liberati, D-Allen Park, SB 278 was sponsored by and Senator Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, and SB 279 was sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., D-East Lansing. SB 278 and 279 are tie-barred to the rest of the package deal.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLES

©