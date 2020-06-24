Here’s A Closer Look At Bills Signed Into Law By Gov. Whitmer – Detroit

H ouse Bill 5541 and Senate Bills 278 and 27 9 collectively allow an person applying for or renewing a motor vehicle registration, driver license, state personalized ID card, or enhanced driver license or state personalized ID cards to elect to have a communication impediment designation connected with his or her record. HB 5541 was sponsored by Representative Frank Liberati, D-Allen Park, SB 278 was sponsored by and Senator Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, and SB 279 was sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., D-East Lansing. SB 278 and 279 are tie-barred to the rest of the package deal.

Residence Bill 5141 amends the Michigan Election Law to enable a city or township clerk to enter into a written agreement with regards to the creation of an absent voting counting board with the clerks of other cities or townships in the county. The agreement need to be entered at least 75 days just before the election to assist with the anticipated enhance resulting from Proposal three from 2018. The bill was sponsored by Representative Julie Calley, R-Portland.

