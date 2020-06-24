Henry Cavill Hopes to Play “More” of Superman in “Years to Come”

Through his interview with Stewart, Cavill also opened up about how his superhero alter ego has shaped the trajectory of his profession. “My life has changed dramatically because of it,” he expressed. “And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it’s been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career. I’m incredibly grateful for it, and it’s also taught me a lot about myself.”

Evaluating himself to Superman, the Guy of Steel star elaborated, “He’s so good, he’s so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you’re playing him, you start to really look inwards. You say, ‘Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?'”

“And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, ‘Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not,’ then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person,” he continued. “I think that’s all we can do in life.”