Grand jury indicts 3 men on murder charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing

A prosecutor on Wednesday announced that 3 men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Prosecutor Joyette Holmes stated a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges which includes malice and felony murder in the death Arbery.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when the McMichaels, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-yr-outdated Black guy working in their neighbourhood. Greg informed police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son in advance of staying shot.

Bryan lives in the very same subdivision, just outdoors the port city of Brunswick. Bryan stated he noticed the McMichaels driving by and joined the chase, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified earlier this month.

It was not until finally May possibly seven — two days following Bryan’s cellphone video leaked on the net and stirred a nationwide outcry — that the McMichaels have been charged. Bryan was arrested May possibly 22 on charges of felony murder and criminal try to commit false imprisonment. An arrest warrant says Bryan experimented with “to confine and detain” Arbery with out legal authority by “utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions” in advance of Arbery was shot.

In addition to the malice and murder charges, the McMichaels and Bryan every single are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count every single of false imprisonment and criminal try to commit false imprisonment.