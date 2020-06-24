Govinda and Karisma Kapoor recall their Haseena Maan Jayegi days

Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra and Sanjay Dutt starred with each other in Haseena Maan Jayegi. The movie was directed by David Dhawan and went on to do excellent enterprise at the money counters. Right now, as the movie finished 21 many years because its release, Govinda and Karisma the two expressed their emotions about currently being component of a undertaking which has remained fresh in the hearts of the folks.





Govinda took to social media to celebrate and wrote, “Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye !! Major kya bhadhaai ho .. bhadhai ho .. Balle Balle !! ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ»ï¸ÂÂ @duttsanjay

@therealkarismakapoor @poojabatra @smitathackeray #21years #of #haseenamaanjayegi”.

Even though Karisma mentioned, “21 years of ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’ — seems unreal! The film is timeless, be it the comedy, the romance or the drama. The memory is still fresh of how the film charmed audiences and now that we achieve this milestone looking at the next generation groove to the music, knowing each character and the hook steps, just warms my heart, I feel tremendously nostalgic, the film is very special to me.” Effectively, we congratulate the complete workforce for placing with each other this kind of an entertaining movie.