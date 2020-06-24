Gov. Whitmer Extends Executive Order Enabling Remote Transactions – Detroit

LANSING, Mich. ( DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive buy Wednesday, which extends a past executive buy temporarily enabling e-signatures on official paperwork and remote notarizations to keep away from pointless in-man or woman make contact with through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This executive buy expires on July 31, 2020.

“As we continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19 and make every effort to prevent a second wave, it’s crucial that we take all measures to avoid unnecessary in-person contact while ensuring documents can be signed or notarized,” Whitmer explained. “Encouraging the use of e-signatures and alternative means of notarization will protect more people during this ongoing public health crisis.”

Beneath this executive buy, necessities for in-man or woman notarizations are temporarily suspended and transactions that need a notary to be finished through two-way, actual-time audiovisual technological innovation are permitted. The buy also extends the validity of notary commissions till July 31, 2020. It also permits the use of electronic signatures in all situations, except in uncommon conditions when a bodily signature is essential.

