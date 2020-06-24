Gov. Whitmer Appeals Gym Reopening, Asks For Delay Due To Covid-19 – Detroit

( DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking an appeals court to maintain gyms closed ahead of their planned Thursday re-opening.

Whitmer requests the U.S. Sixth Circuit of Appeals Court delay a federal judge’s buy permitting gyms to reopen.

She says permitting them to re-open would lead to a 2nd wave of Covid-19 in Michigan.

No word on if or when the court will make a decision on Whitmer’s appeal.

