Gov. Abbott Expands Local Authority On Limiting Outdoor Gatherings During COVID-19 Surge – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas () – On the day Texas reported far more than five,000 new coronavirus situations for the very first time, Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday expanded the capacity of mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outside gatherings of far more than 100 individuals.

Previously, this utilized only to outside gatherings of far more than 500 individuals.

The Governor has also directed the Texas Well being and Human Providers Commission to enact emergency principles that offer rigid wellbeing and security specifications and procedures relevant to COVID-19 for kid care centers in Texas.

These two actions are primarily based on information exhibiting an raise in COVID-19 transmission stemming from huge gatherings and kid care centers.

“These are just some of the steps Texas will take to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” stated Governor Abbott in a statement. “Today’s proclamation and emergency rules will aid in that effort in two key ways: allowing restrictions on large gatherings where COVID-19 is easily spread and implementing a statewide standard of infection control for child care centers. However, as we face this challenge, there is no substitute for personal responsibility. I urge all Texans to do everything in their power to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus by wearing a face mask, washing their hands often, and staying six-feet apart from others.”