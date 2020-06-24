Global Economy, Chinese Students, Pakistan Crash: Your Thursday Briefing

North Korea’s backtracking is portion of a playbook

Kim Jong-un, the country’s leader, has suspended strategies to ​deploy a lot more troops​ and resume military exercise routines along the world’s most heavily armed border.

His determination on Wednesday came fewer than 10 days immediately after the North blew up the joint inter-Korean liaison workplace — a single of the actions that threatened to reverse the fragile easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

If the flip-flop and de-escalation look disorienting, keep in mind that it is prolonged been portion of the North’s playbook, our correspondent writes.

The approach: “When the move is toward peace, the change of tack is so dramatic that North Korea’s external enemies often take the shift itself as progress,” Choe Sang-Hun writes, “even though there is no evidence that the country has decided to abandon its nuclear weapons.”