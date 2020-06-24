Get every CD Projekt Red game, plus Cyberpunk 2077, for $88 today

You can catch up on all of the Witcher video games on Computer, and snag a preorder copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for $88 altogether at GOG.com. This exclusive bundle is identified as the Greatest RED assortment, as it is a slate of developer CD Projekt Red’s titles. If you had been setting up to preorder its approaching Cyberpunk 2077, this is a excellent way to preserve your self active until finally it launches in November. Just to note, these video games are DRM-totally free and really don’t demand Steam or any other game platform to run.

Here’s what the bundle contains:

Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher three: Wild Hunt – Game of the 12 months Edition

The Witcher two: Assassin of Kings – Enhanced Edition

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

The Witcher Journey Game

If you will need a great deal of electrical power and ports at your desk to preserve your tech charged, Anker’s 100W USB-C and USB Kind-A wall charger is $20 off its typical $100 price tag at Amazon. This is not as inexpensive as some of the other USB-C wall chargers we compose about, but this one particular has a far more bountiful assortment of ports. Staying ready to speedily charge 4 products at the moment is a wonderful perk.

Sony’s new bass-hefty WFXB700 really wireless earbuds are $30 off at Finest Purchase, which brings them down to $100. They are obtainable in black or blue, and they seem to be to have a reduced-profile match. These come with many sizes of ear recommendations, they have a USB-C charging situation, and the battery indicator LEDs can shine by means of it to allow you know how significantly juice you have left.