George Floyd’s Killing Forces Wider Debate on France’s Slave-Trading Past

BORDEAUX, France — At a bend in the river, a succession of stately stone buildings, every single much more imposing than the final, stretches along the left financial institution. Their stylish 18th-century facade had aided Bordeaux, previously renowned for its wineries, develop into a UNESCO Planet Heritage website.

“This facade, it’s a monumental and extraordinary heritage — and a sort of stage metaphor,” explained Laurent Védrine, director of the Museum of Aquitaine. “Let’s go look behind the stone facade: Where did this wealth come from?”

Bordeaux, not like significantly of France, started digging into that query much more than a decade in the past. It located that its grand buildings had been financed, in aspect, by the slave trade. Slavery touched on its monuments and its architecture. So the city started to tackle the previous, but as an alternative of tearing down the telltales of its unsightly background, it has place up plaques to acknowledge and make clear it.

Other European cities with equivalent histories have favored to stay silent. But the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis has now widened and invigorated the debate in excess of Europe’s lengthy, brutal and profitable background in Africa, punctuated by the latest toppling of statues of colonial-era figures.