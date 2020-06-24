George Floyd: Ben & Jerry’s joins Facebook ad boycott

Picture copyright

Ben and Jerry’s has joined a increasing record of companies pulling marketing from Facebook platforms all through July.

It really is aspect of the Halt Dislike For Revenue campaign, which calls on Facebook to have stricter measures towards racist and hateful content material.

Ben and Jerry’s Tweeted that it “will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US”.

Earlier this week outside manufacturers The North Encounter, Patagonia and REI joined the campaign.

Ben and Jerry’s stated it is standing with the campaign and “all those calling for Facebook to take stronger action to stop its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, foment and fan the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy.”

Soon after the death of George Floyd in police custody, Ben and Jerry’s chief executive Matthew McCarthy stated “business should be held accountable” as he set out strategies to raise diversity.

Earlier this week the freelance occupation listing platform Upwork and the open-supply application developer Mozilla also joined the campaign.

Facebook has stated it was committed to “advancing equity and racial justice”.

“We’re taking steps to review our policies, ensure diversity and transparency when making decisions on how we apply our policies, and advance racial justice and voter engagement on our platform,” it stated on Sunday.

Halt Dislike for Revenue

The Halt Dislike for Revenue campaign was launched final week by advocacy groups, like the Anti-Defamation League, the Nationwide Association for the Advancement of Colored Folks, and the Colour Of Alter.

The motion has stated it is a “response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform”.

Halt Dislike for Revenue has named on advertisers to stress the firm to adopt stricter measures towards racist and hateful content material on its platforms by stopping all investing on marketing with it all through July.

Final 12 months the social network attracted marketing income of virtually $70bn (£56bn).

Facebook, and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, have frequently been criticised for the dealing with of controversial topics.

This month the company’s personnel spoke out towards the tech giant’s selection not to take away or flag a publish by US President Donald Trump.

The exact same message was shared on Twitter, wherever it was hidden behind a warning label on the grounds that it “glorified violence”.