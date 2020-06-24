‘Game of Thrones’ Author Plans 2021 Release of New ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Novel

WENN

In an update to followers, George R.R. Martin credits self-isolation through the coronavirus pandemic for him producing regular progress on his most recent operate, ‘The Winds of Winter’.

“Game of Thrones” writer George R.R. Martin is preparing to finish his most recent “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel by following 12 months (21).

Followers of his books, and the hit HBO fantasy series based mostly on them, have prolonged been stored waiting for new installments, with the final, “A Dance with Dragons”, coming out in 2011 as the initially season of the Television display aired.

Nonetheless, in an update published on his website, the 71-12 months-previous novelist informed followers the COVID-19 pandemic suggests he is producing swift progress on the following guide, “The Winds of Winter”, and ideas to have it “done” in time for a journey to Wellington, New Zealand “next year.”

He wrote that he is operating on the novel in “an actual cabin in the mountains” and is staying healthful by self-isolating through the coronavirus crisis.

Updating followers on his operate, George extra, “If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress.”

“I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go.”

The last series of the “Game of Thrones” Television display aired final 12 months (19), with the Television series overtaking Martin’s books due to the prolonged delay in finishing “The Winds of Winter”.