Gabrielle Union’s NY,Co Collab Celebrates Little Haiti’s Vibrant Culture

Require a minor summertime trend choose-me-up? Gabrielle Union has your back. She just launched a completely beautiful capsule assortment with NY,ampCo which is destined to infuse your wardrobe with the elegant verve of Little Haiti.

“Fashion, like any art form, can tell the story of a culture’s rich history,” Union shares. “When given the opportunity to artistically direct this campaign, I immediately knew I wanted to highlight the beauty within the Black community. Once we landed on shooting in Miami, I knew Little Haiti was the place.”

The assortment functions daring colours and vibrant prints that draw from the culture, background, and colorful artwork, music and dance scene of Little Haiti. Union captured the spirit of the local community across this 15-piece assortment, with an array of dresses, skirts, blouses, jumpsuits and far more ranging in sizes XS to XXL, and to 20.

Basically place, the assortment is a celebration of existence. Says Union, “The energy and passion that resonates within this community is palpable and I wanted to create a collection that exuded the rich history and some of the many qualities—strength, vibrancy, and beauty. It’s important to me to celebrate our community and the love and inspiration that stems from it, and this collection is a nod to that.”

Union’s assortment is offered now at NY,ampCo. Test out some of our favored picks from the collab beneath!