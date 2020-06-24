For First Time In Pasadena Fire Department’s History, Station Staffed By All Women – Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) — For the initial time, an all-female Pasadena Fire Division crew rode collectively on Engine 34.

The city of Pasadena posted a photograph of Station 34’s Tuesday crew, which was not a long lasting staffing move, but a definite signal of progress.

Fire stations are needed to be staffed with a captain, an engineer and two firefighters. It just so took place that Tuesday’s staffing had 4 girls at the suitable rank.

The Pasadena Fire Division is staffed with 150 firefighters, eight of whom are girls. That puts the division at five% girls, over the nationwide normal of four% for profession girls firefighters.